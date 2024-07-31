PWD Silchar Takes Swift Action to Address Deteriorating RCC Bridge, Ensuring Public Safety

SILCHAR: The Public Works department (PWD) of Dholai & Sonai Territorial Road Division has taken commendable steps to address the deteriorating condition of RCC Bridge No. 1/1 over Chailta river on the Amraghat PWD road to Jurkhal Ferryghat, highlighting their commitment to public safety and infrastructure maintenance.

Under the leadership of the Executive Engineer, the PWD Silchar team responded promptly to a letter from the Chief Engineer regarding the urgent need for action. Several safety measures were swiftly implemented to mitigate risks and ensure commuter safety.

The PWD road division issued a bridge closure notice to inform the public and relevant stakeholders about the closure. In collaboration with local authorities, they installed cautionary signboards at both ends of the bridge to warn of potential hazards. Trenching and barricading were executed to close the bridge to vehicular traffic, allowing only two and three-wheeler vehicles to pass safely. Additionally, bamboo barricades were erected on the bridge deck slab to reinforce the closure and prevent accidents.

The proactive measures taken by the PWD underscore the Assam government’s dedication to maintaining and upgrading its infrastructure, ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens. The department’s prompt response and efficient handling of the situation serve as a model for effective governance and public service, stated a press release.

