Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati registered another easy victory and this time over Charaideo by 8 wickets in the ACA U-15 Girls Cricket at the Nehru Stadium here today. In the other game of the day Silchar beat Kaliabor by 7 wickets. Banshikha Singh of Silchar took four wickets giving away seven runs.

Also Read: Former Zimbabwe cricket coach Andy Flower backs Gautam Gambhir to succeed in new role

Also Watch: