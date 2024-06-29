PWD work reviewed by Dima Hasao Autonomous Council chairman

HAFLONG: With Chairman, Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Mohet Hojai in the chair, a review meeting of the Public Work Department (PWD) was held at the CEM’s Old Conference Hall on Friday.

The review meeting was in regard to the different ongoing works and schemes under CIDF, SOPD(G), RIDF, PMGSY, MMPPNA, MMPNA and MMUPNA other than SOPD, which are under the control of the Additional Chief Engineer, PWD(R&B) Hills, Assam, Haflong.

The meeting was attended by Executive Member DHAC, Paudamming Nriame; MACs Monjoy Langthasa, Nojit Kemprai, Principal Secretary and the officials of the PWD Department along with number of contractors.

The purpose of the meeting was to assess the progress and check the quality of the work being carried out in different places and direct the contractors to ensure the completion of the work within the stipulated time. The officials were also instructed to visit and supervise the work within their respective jurisdictions.

