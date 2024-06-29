Assam Police Seize Large Quantity of Ganja in Golaghat; Multiple Arrests Made in Coordinated Raids

GOLAGHAT: Huge quantity of ganja was recovered by the Golaghat police on Friday from Furkating and Doigrung areas of the district.

As per report, a raid was carried out at No. 1 Tirual Village at the house of Bijit Nath at Bon Guti and recovered 2.032 kg Ganja and seized two four-wheelers (Bolero and Celerio). In another house search one peddler named Tridib Gogoi was arrested along with one Bolero vehicle.

Similar raid was carried out at Numaligarh, where one person got arrested namely Manik Ahmed, S/O Late Khalil Ahmed of Latabari Ahom Gaon, Bokakhat along with 5 kg Ganja and seized one Bajaj Pulsar with registration plate AS 05 F -9954. On the spot interrogation revealed the seller name by the arrested fellow.

Bijit Nath (36), S/O Late Suren Nath, of No. 1 Tirual Village, PS - Golaghat was arrested along with his associates namely Tridib Gogoi (44), S/O Late Khagen Gogoi, from village Chakar Dhara, PS - Golaghat . During the search operation, two Boleros bearing registration AS 01 FM 8892, AS 01 FR 7880 and one Suzuki Celerio bearing registration no. AS 05 S 5452 were also seized. The raid was carried out by additional SP (crime branch) assisted by DSP (P), OC Golaghat, OC Numaligarh,TSI, IC Furkating and staff. A case had been registered to pursue the source of such business further.

