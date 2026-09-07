Python Rescued from Backyard in Demow, Handed Over to Forest Department

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A python was rescued from the backyard of Deep Konwar at Demow Konwar Dehingia Gaon under the Demow Forest Beat Office on Sunday. According to information received, the python was spotted climbing a tree in the backyard, following which local residents gathered at the spot to see it.

Lattu Bhattacharjee, along with members of the Deep Konwar family, rescued the python and handed it over to the Forest Department on Sunday.

Also Read: 12-Foot Python Rescued in Nazira, Released into Lakuwa-Chala Reserve Forest