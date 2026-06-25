12-Foot Python Rescued in Nazira, Released into Lakuwa-Chala Reserve Forest

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Amid growing fear over wildlife movement in parts of the Nazira sub-division, a large python was captured by a local snake rescuer, bringing relief to residents. The python was captured at Dhekery village under the Khelua development block in Nazira revenue circle. The rescue operation was carried out by noted snake rescuer Palash Barpatragohain.

The python, estimated to be around 12 feet long, was found in a roadside bush while devouring a goat. Demonstrating skill and caution, the rescuer managed to secure the reptile in a sack and immediately informed the Sivasagar Forest Department. With the assistance of forest officials, the snake was later examined by a veterinary doctor and safely released into the Lakuwa-Chala reserve forest.

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