Questions raised over lack of electricity in Anganwadi centres across Assam

Young children forced to spend time in heat without fans

NALBARI: Anganwadi centres across Assam, established to provide care, nutrition and early childhood development services to young children, are facing questions over the lack of electricity facilities. With temperatures remaining high, children attending several such centres are reportedly being forced to spend time inside rooms without electricity or fans.

According to complaints, in many cases electricity lines are available near the Anganwadi centre buildings, with connections extending from nearby electric poles. However, the centres reportedly lack the necessary internal electrical arrangements and funds to use electricity, including for operating fans. The situation has become particularly difficult for young children during periods of intense heat.

While fans and other electrical appliances are routinely used in homes to cope with high temperatures, the absence of even a basic fan facility at centres meant specifically for the care and development of children has raised concerns among parents and members of the public.

A major question being raised is why Anganwadi centres located on the same campus as government Lower Primary schools cannot be provided with electricity when the adjoining schools already have power connections.

Parents and conscious citizens have raised several questions: Why can the authorities not provide at least one fan for young children? Are Anganwadi centres not part of the government welfare system? Why has the issue not received adequate attention despite children having to endure the heat? And when a school on the same campus has electricity, why should an Anganwadi centre face a different situation?

It is noteworthy that the Assam Government has been establishing not only regular Anganwadi centres but also model Anganwadi centres at various locations. However, according to complaints, even in several such centres, although electricity connections may be available up to the building from nearby poles, there is reportedly no adequate departmental provision or funding for internal electricity use, including meters and electricity bills. This has resulted in the unusual situation where electricity may be available near the premises, but the centres are unable to use it for basic requirements.

The issue is particularly significant because the children attending Anganwadi centres are very young. Providing them with a clean, safe, adequately ventilated and reasonably comfortable environment is essential for their well-being and development. The provision of basic facilities at centres established under government programmes should therefore receive appropriate attention from the concerned authorities.

In view of the situation, appeals have been made to the Assam Government and the concerned departmental authorities to review the ground realities of Anganwadi centres across the state and ensure regular electricity facilities, proper internal electrical arrangements and, at the very least, the provision of fans.

Electricity for young children is not a luxury, particularly during extreme heat, but a basic requirement for maintaining a safe and humane environment. Parents and concerned citizens have urged the authorities to take immediate steps so that children attending Anganwadi centres do not have to endure excessive heat due to the absence of such basic facilities.

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