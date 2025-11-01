Rabha bodies begin preparations for conference to press sixth schedule demand

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The Rabha Hasong Sixth Schedule Demand Committee is set to hold its 7th tri-annual conference on December 29 and December 30 at Satpara village under Boko-Chaygaon constituency in Kamrup district, where a decisive resolution will be taken regarding the community's role in the 2026 Assam Assembly election.

Marking the beginning of the conference preparations, a ceremonial symbolic pole set up (Laikhuta Sthapon) was held on Friday at Satpara public playground, organized jointly by the Rabha Hasong Sixth Schedule Demand Committee, All Rabha Students' Union (ARSU), Rabha Mahila Parishad, and several other affiliated organizations. The symbolic pole (Laikhuta) was set up by Sonaram Rabha, Chairman of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC).

Speaking on the occasion, ARSU President Motilal Rabha appealed to all communities of the region to extend cooperation and guidance to ensure the success of the upcoming session. He further stated that the long-pending demand for inclusion of the RHAC under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution would be strongly reiterated before Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma during the conference. The Rabha organizations will also deliberate on future strategies to intensify the movement if the demand remains unfulfilled.

Sixth Schedule Demand Committee President Dashanan Rabha reminded that the committee was formed in 2003 and that it had been relentlessly agitating since then. Issuing a stern warning, he declared that unless the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council was accorded constitutional protection under the Sixth Schedule, the organizations would be compelled to adopt a decisive course of action in the 2026 Assembly election. He stressed that all Rabha bodies and allied organizations would come together to chalk out a united strategy on this matter.

