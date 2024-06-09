Rabha Community Celebrates 21st Foundation Day of Sixth Schedule Demand Committee in Amjonga

DUDHNOI: The members of Goalpara District Sixth Schedule Demand Committee, Goalpara District Rabha Students’ Union, Goalpara District Rabha Mahila Parishad and in collaboration with Amjonga Anchalik Sixth Schedule Demand Committee, Amjonga Anchalik Rabha Students’ Union, Amjonga Anchalik Rabha Mahila Parishad and the people of the area celebrated the 21st foundation day of the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee at Hatimura Ground in Amjonga on Saturday with a one-day programme. Sixth Schedule Demand Committee president Dashanan Rabha hoisted the flag on Saturday morning on the occasion of the foundation day at Hatimura ground at Amjonga.

Ashok Kumar Rabha, general secretary of the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee paid tribute to the martyrs. The tree plantation programme was inaugurated by Dr Rajat Rabha and Ashok Ranjan Bhattacharya, retired professors of Dudhnoi College respectively.

The delegation meeting was later inaugurated by Mahidhar Rabha, Chief Advisor, Sixth Schedule Demand Committee.

The open meeting, presided over by Dashanan Rabha, president of the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee, was inaugurated by Chief Executive Member of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Tankeshwar Rabha.

Inaugurating the open meeting, the Chief Executive said that the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee was born in 2003 through a struggling entity of All Rabha Students Union and All Rabha Mahila Parishad. The demand for the uplift, independence and rights of the Rabha caste has been continuously carried forward by the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee through the movement. The Sixth Schedule Demand Committee is working relentlessly to find out how to take forward the issue of Rabha community along with the people from different castes and communities.

He said that the government should provide the Sixth Schedule before the 2026 assembly elections. The Sixth Schedule Demand Committee was born through a national convention held at Dudhnoi College on June 7 and June 8, 2003 to democratically raise the demand for inclusion of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution and the demand for due rights of the Rabha people. Since then, the Rabha community has continued its democratic movement on various issues. Prakash Mahanta, a senior journalist of Assamese Pratidin, was the chief guest.

