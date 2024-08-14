Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Announces Six Special Awards for Community Contributions Ahead of Independence Day

Boko: On the eve of the Independence Day, the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) has announced six special awards to different persons for their contributions to society in various fields. However, the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) will celebrate the 78th Independence Day at Dudhnoi in Goalpara district this year like the previous years.

The awards were announced by the Chief Executive Member of the RHAC, Tankeswar Rabha at a press conference held at the secretariat of the RHAC. RHAC CEM Tankeswar Rabha said that the ‘Rabha Martyrs Memorial Journalism’ 2023-24 award will be given to prominent journalist Gobindo Doloi from Boko, Kamrup district.

Journalist Gobindo Doloi, started his journalism career in 2009. Doloi currently works in an Assamese satellite news channel and is the president of the Boko Press Club. The Boko Press Club’s general secretary Kulendu Kalita thanked the council and congratulated the Gobondo Doloi on behalf of the Boko Press Club. Pratul Kumar Chakraborty from Goalpara district has been selected for the ‘Nidhanuram Rajbanshi Memorial Education Award’ 2023-24 and Amiya Kumar Roy has been selected for the year 2022-23.

The ‘Rajen Rabha Memorial Literary Award’ 2023-24 will be given to Prakash Chandra Rabha from Goalpara, former president of the Goalpara District Sahitya Sabha. The ‘Rajen Palm Memorial Artist Award’ 2023-24 has been awarded to the famous flutist Kailash Rabha from Kamrup district.

Kapil Chandra Rabha has been selected for the ‘Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Youth Award’ 2022-23 and Devananda Rabha for 2023-24 and the ‘Sardar Subedar Bahadur Belbangram Kachari Sports Award’ 2023-24 will be awarded to prominent athlete Prashanta Rabha.

The awards will be presented to the awardees on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Dudhnoi Public Ground.

Also Read: Sankalp Launches 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' Week at Biswanath Civil Hospital to Promote Support for Girl Child and Combat Female Foeticide

Also Watch: