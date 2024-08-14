Sankalp Launches 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' Week at Biswanath Civil Hospital to Promote Support for Girl Child and Combat Female Foeticide

JAMUGURIHAT: In connection with the 100 days special awareness campaign, Sankalp: Hub for Empowerment of Women, had organized Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Week in Civil Hospital, Biswanath with the objective to create awareness among families and communities about the significance of celebrating and supporting the birth of a girl child, combating practices like female foeticide and neglect on Tuesday. The programme was graced by the district commissioner of Biswanath Dr Neha Yadav, IAS, Dr JC Bey, Joint Director of Health Services, Superintendent of the Hospital, Mainul Haque Choudhury and district Social Welfare Officer. District Social welfare Officer initiated the programme with a welcome address and highlighted the importance of maintaining the sex ratio at birth and value of girl child.

At the onset, two gynaecologists namely Dr Saurav Goswami, Deputy Superintendent and Dr Mitali Borborah, Senior Medical and Health Officer, Civil hospital Biswanath were felicitated with certificate of appreciation by District Commissioner, Biswanath for their exemplary contribution in Women and Child Health in Biswanath district. The District Commissioner congratulated the mothers of the newly born girl child and their families for the birth of girl child with a Mother Child Nutritional Kit for the well-being of both mother and girl child and also asked them to open Sukanya Samriddhi Account in the name of the girl child to secure her future. Monali Beniya ,DMC, Sankalp: HEW, Biswanath briefed about Sukanya Samridhi Yojana. The District Commissioner, with an aim to promote Sankalp: Hub for Empowerment of Women pasted IEC materials related to Mission Shakti in front of Out Patient Department (OPD). Sankalp: HEW team distributed Sukanya Samridhi leaflets among the guardians. The programme was also attended by Matron, Hospital Administrator, ANM nurse, ASHA worker, Block Accountant.

