Rabha bodies stage dharna in South Kamrup, demand Sixth Schedule status for RHAC

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: In a renewed push for constitutional recognition, the All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU), All Rabha Women Council (ARWC), Sixth Schedule Demand Committee, Nikhil Rabha Students’ Union, and Nikhil Rabha Mohila Parishad jointly staged a two-hour dharna across South Kamrup on Thursday. The protest was simultaneously held at the RB Higher Secondary School playground in Palasbari and Boko, drawing massive participation from the Rabha Hasong region.

The demonstrators demanded the inclusion of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, emphasizing that the long-pending demand is vital for ensuring the political, social, and economic rights of the Rabha community. Leaders of the organizations alleged that despite repeated assurances from both the State and Central governments, no concrete steps have been taken to fulfil the commitment. They warned that the movement would be intensified in the coming days if their demand continued to be ignored.

