Rabha Hasong Joutho Mancha refutes slur on Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council chief Tankeswar Rabha’s caste identity

Boko: Speaking at a press conference on Friday in Sukuniapara, Rabha Hasong Joutho Mancha (RHJM) General Secretary and Vice-Chairman of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC), Ramakanta Rabha refuted claims that RHAC Chief Tankeswar Rabha does not belong to the Rabha community. Nagarmal Swargiary, Vice President of RHJM, Frylin R. Marak, Finance Secretary of the RHJM, Kamburam Rabha, Secretary, Udhab Rabha, Treasurer were also present in the meeting.

Ramakanta Rabha said that Ranjan Rabha raised allegations against RHAC chief Tankeswar Rabha. In this regard he filed a petition in the high court and Ranjan Rabha held a press meet against the RHAC chief Tankeswar Rabha on September 10 at Boko Coaching Academy, where he also clearly said that he was not threatened by anyone belonging to the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council or RHAC supporters.

Ramakanta Rabha, the general secretary of RHJM, questioned why he claimed that RHAC Chief Tankeswar Rabha's miscreants were responsible for the arson incident at the Boko Coaching Academy. However, in the press meet Ramankanta Rabha alleged that the case was dismissed by the court regarding the identity disclosure of the RHAC chief Tankeswar Rabha.

Ramakanta Rabha said that RHAC chief Tankeswar Rabha constantly tried to uplift the students living in the RHAC area. It is to be mentioned that RHAC Chief Tankeswar Rabha has even sent several students from the RHAC area to advanced coaching centres in Delhi free of cost for the UPSC examinations. Ramakanta Rabha emphasized that the RHAC chief can never do this kind of things. ”

Ramakanta Rabha also said that former All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU) president Ramen Singh Rabha also raised the same matter that RHAC chief does not belong to the Rabha community. However RHJM general secretary Ramakanta Rabha said that State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu already clarified that those who use Sarania title belong to either Rabha, Boro or other community. Additionally, Ramakanta Rabha also urged former ARSU leader Ramen Singh Rabha not to incite disarray among the populace or damage the leadership by acting in this manner in the RHAC area. “As a Rabha leader, he should support the community's development or contest in the RHAC election to support the community's advancement rather than fomenting rumours among the populace.”

