Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council’s chief Tankeswar Rabha inaugurates repairing works in Boko

Boko: Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council’s chief Tankeswar Rabha inaugurated two different works at the expense of Rs 1 crore from RHAC funds in Boko on Friday. By spending RHAC funds of Rs 80 lakh, the industrial campus buildings were repaired and the campus roads and premises were improved by Interlocking Concrete Block Pavement (ICBP) which is situated along the Saturday Weekly Market area. On the other hand, under the infrastructure development schemes of RHAC, the RHAC museum has been repaired and maintained at the expense of Rs 20 lakh which is also situated along the Saturday weekly market.

RHAC vice president Ramakanta Rabha, executive members of RHAC Sumit Rabha, Nagarmal Swargiyari, Frylin R. Marak, General Member Arjun Chetry, leaders from All Rabha Students’ Union, AASU, Rabha Women Council, many other invited guests and people of the area took part in the day-long programme.

“The RHAC museum was established by the RHAC, however due to the lack of maintenance the museum and premises had decayed and the RHAC decided to repair and maintain it. “Though we inaugurated the museum today, we have plans to construct an open stage, meeting area and many other things, so that people will get an ambiance to invest time with peace in the museum premises” said RHAC chief Tankeswar Rabha during the media interactions.

During his interactions with the store owners in the industrial campus, RHAC chief Tankeswar Rabha was impressed by the presence of establishments such as handloom shops, computer training centres, apparel sewing and handloom training centres, and traditional dress shops. He assured the shopkeepers that during the next tenure of RHAC, the council will provide financial and other needful assistance to uplift their business in future.

