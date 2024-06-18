Rabha Students’ Union of Goalpara District Felicitates 55 Students with First Division in 2024 Board Exams

Dudhnoi: In a joint initiative of Goalpara District Rabha Students' Union and Goalpara district Rabha Mahila Parishad, the students who passed with the first divi-sion with 75% marks in the high school and higher secondary final examination conducted by the Assam Board of Secondary Education and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council held in the year 2024 were felicitated at Dudhnoi Jana Mandir Auditorium.

The felicitation ceremony was held jointly by Biranjan Rabha, President of Goalpara District Rabha Students Union and Manoma Rabha, President of Goalpara District Rabha Mahila Pari-shad. In the felicitation ceremony, the students who have successfully passed the High School And Higher Secondary Examination held in the year 2024 were congratulated with one phulam pajar, congratulatory letter, momento and a book basket.

55 students were felicitated on the occasion. Of these, 27 are in the high school examination and 28 in higher secondary. The function was inaugurated by The President of All Rabha Students' Union Motilal Bakshak and Tilak Rabha, general secretary of Goalpara District Rabha Students' Union. Participating as the chief guest at the felicitation ceremony, Dr. Manoj Gogoi, Principal, Bikali College, Dhupdhara addressed the students and urged them to study well by making honest use of time so that the students get success. Chief Executive Member of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Takeshwar Rabha, who was present as the chief guest, said, "At present, there are more than 34 lakh educated unemployed people in the state. But the government will give government jobs to one lakh or one and a half lakh out of 34 lakh, what will the remaining 33 lakh do! It's also a matter of concern.So in this age of competition we have to make ourselves worthy."

In his speech, he also mentioned about the schemes taken by the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council in the field of education. All Rabha Mahila Parishad President Kabita Rabha and Sixth Schedule Demand Committee President Dashanan Rabha also gave speech on the occasion. The event was attended by Advisor of Rabha Students Union Siraj Rundung, General Secretary Dr. Subhash Rabha, Assistant Secretary Devananda Pam, President of Goalpara District Sixth Schedule Demand Committee Ratneshwar Rabha, Vice-President of Rabha Hasong Autonom-ous Council Ramakanta Rabha, Executive Member of the council Harish Chandra Rabha and many other guests.

