Rabha youth urged to lead community’s cultural and developmental future

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: The responsibility of carrying forward the Rabha community’s education, language, literature, art, culture and overall socio-economic development lies with the younger generation. The community’s rich handloom tradition must be taken to the global stage. These views were expressed by Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tankeswar Rabha while addressing the centenary celebration of the All Rabha National Council, which concluded at Habigaon near Tangla town in Udalguri district on Thursday.

He further stated that science and technology must be used to establish the Rabha community as a strong human resource before the world. No community can survive without struggle, he asserted, adding that only through continuous struggle and a clear path of development can a community protect its identity and live with dignity on the global stage.

On the fourth day, the open session was inaugurated by the General Secretary of the All Rabha Literary Sabha, Rajkumar Rabha. In his address, he demanded the formation of a Rabha Development Council to safeguard the language, literature, art and culture of Rabhas living outside the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area, and to ensure their social, economic and political rights. He also urged the Union and state governments to include the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution at the earliest.

The welcome address was delivered by Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, who expressed hope that the Rabha National Council would continue to serve as a guiding force for the upliftment of the Rabha community and for the promotion of its language, literature and culture for the next hundred years. The meeting was presided over by Rabha National Council president Babul Chandra Rabha, while general secretary Gobinda Rabha conducted the proceedings.

Also Read: Rabha community celebrates traditional Baikho Festival with Grandeur in Hahim