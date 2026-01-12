Rabha Students’ Union Kamrup district unit holds oath-taking ceremony

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a solemn ceremony, the newly-constituted Kamrup District Rabha Students’ Union committee formally took oath at Jananeta Sabyasachi Rabha Khetra on Sunday. The full-fledged committee was sworn in entirely in the Rabha language and through a three-tier arrangement.

The oath for the president and general secretary of the district unit was administered by All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU) President Motilal Rabha, while the executive committee members took their oath under the guidance of Vice-President Pradip Rabha. The general members were sworn in by All Rabha Students’ Union General Secretary Dr Subhash Rabha.

The Kamrup District Rabha Students’ Union has been formed with Anand Rabha as president, Ashok Nongbag as general secretary, Namal Kumar Rabha as vice-president, and Ankur Rabha, Niranjan Rabha, Arbinda Rabha, and Utpal Rabha as assistant secretaries. Members from various regional committees across the district have been included to constitute the full-fledged body. The leadership of the All Rabha Students’ Union has entrusted responsibility to the new committee for the next two years.

In his address, Motilal Rabha recalled the tripartite meeting held in New Delhi on December 25, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Chief Executive Member of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Tankeswar Rabha, along with a delegation of community leaders. The meeting, which lasted nearly 20 minutes, assured that a mediator committee would be formed within January to advance the process of including the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Motilal Rabha further remarked that since Goalpara district under the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council had long been vulnerable to illegal migration, inclusion under the Sixth Schedule would permanently safeguard the region by closing such entry points. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by leaders of the Gorkha Kalyan Parishad, Bengali Youth Federation, Gorkha Students’ Union, along with several distinguished personalities of the region.

Delivering the concluding speech, newly-elected president Ananda Rabha stated that the new committee would move forward in close cooperation with the local people, seeking their advice and support in various ways. He further added that since the Rabha Students’ Union was also associated with the Rabha Hasong Joint Movement Committee, the latter had called for projecting local candidates of the Rabha struggle from Boko-Chayygaon and Palasbari constituencies in the forthcoming Assembly election.

Also Read: Rabha Students’ Union Blocks NH-17 in Boko over Opposition to Proposed ST Inclusion