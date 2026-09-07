Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya hosts career guidance session on Assamese opportunities

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the Department of Assamese at Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya, Hojai, in collaboration with its Alumni Association, organised a special career guidance webinar titled “Assamese Subject as a Career” via Google Meet. The session featured two distinguished alumni as resource persons: Dr Mintu Bora, Assistant Professor at Bilasipara College, and Dr Chandana Nath, Assistant Professor at Nirmal Haloi College.

During the session, Dr Mintu Bora outlined the qualifications, preparation strategies and career pathways for Assamese graduates and postgraduates aspiring to teaching positions in schools, colleges and universities. Dr Chandana Nath highlighted diverse non-teaching career opportunities in print and electronic media, freelance journalism, advertising, publishing, content management, public speaking, voice-over services and translation.

The event commenced with a Guru Vandana performed by undergraduate student Jupitara Kakati. Head of the Department, Dr Bina Saikia, delivered the welcome address, while Assistant Professors Devoraj Mili and Pallavi Kathar hosted the proceedings. Faculty members and students from various courses actively participated in the webinar. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Assistant Professor Simi Bora.

Also Read: AROHAN Scheme Flags Off Career Guidance Tour for 276 Class X Students Across Kamrup District