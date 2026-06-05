Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya (RTV) assigns additional responsibility to Goutam Sarmah

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya (RTV), Hojai, has assigned additional responsibilities to Goutam Sarmah, Deputy Controller of Examinations. As per an official order issued with the approval of the Vice-Chancellor, Sarmah will function as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to oversee the university’s court cases and coordinate official matters with the Higher Education Department, Assam Secretariat, and other offices in Guwahati. The order is subject to ratification by the Executive Council of the university.

Also Read: Hojai: Rabindra Jayanti Celebrated at Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya