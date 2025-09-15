Radio play 'Sanghat' by Drishyapat Sivasagar earns wide acclaim on AIR Dibrugarh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Drishyapat Sivasagar, a leading socio-cultural organization of Sivasagar, recently presented the radio play Sanghat, written by renowned playwright Dr Moni Pathak and directed by Priyangshu Pratim Pathak. The production was broadcast from All India Radio (AIR) Dibrugarh under the popular Yuva-Bani programme for young audiences.

Through Sanghat, Dr Pathak highlights the struggles and dilemmas faced by today's youth, who often find themselves under immense mental pressure while grappling with high expectations and disappointments. The theme of the play, relevant and thought-provoking, resonated deeply with listeners, sparking meaningful reflection among teenagers and young adults.

The cast of the play included Shyamal Rajguru, Tribeni Kakoti, Debarsana Parasar, and Iman Hussain. Music was directed by Abhinav Dev Kashyap, while Santwana Lahon handled editing.

Also Read: Dibrugarh Press Club submits memorandum to Indigo seeking better air connectivity

Also Watch: