Theft cases on the rise in Dibrugarh, police urged to intensify patrols

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: There has been a rise in theft cases in Dibrugarh for the last several months. According to reports, adding to the number, on Thursday night, thieves broke the shutters of a shop and tried to loot the valuables of the shop but were unsuccessful in their attempt. Later, the police reached the spot and collected the details.

The FCI godown area where trucks are parked has become a den for anti-social elements. The people of the area are having a harrowing time due to haphazard parking of trucks.

“The anti-social elements take advantage of the isolation and do whatever they want. The police should intensify patrolling in the area to curb such activities,” said a local resident.

Recently, a theft took place in Samanay Nagar Namghar in Hatimura village in Dibrugarh, during which thieves looted 6000 rupees in cash after breaking open the donation box. Police said that the thieves entered the Namghar after breaking its iron grill. Locals complained that the police team reached more than five hours after the matter was reported to the Milan Nagar police outpost.

Later, the police nabbed the two thieves and recovered the stolen items from them.

Also Read: Valuables looted from Dibrugarh Namghar, fourth temple theft in a week

Also Watch: