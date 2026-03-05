Assam News

Railways approves Nagaland Express stoppage at Kharahat Station

After years of demand by the people of Demow and surrounding areas, student unions, and Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of 95 No. Demow Constituency, good news finally arrived on March 2, 2026.
Nagaland Express
DEMOW: After years of demand by the people of Demow and surrounding areas, student unions, and Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of 95 No. Demow Constituency, good news finally arrived on March 2, 2026. The Nagaland Express will now have a scheduled stoppage at Kharahat Railway Station. According to information received, the Government of India, Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) issued an order on March 2, 2026, approving the proposal.

