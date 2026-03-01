700 land pattas distributed in Demow under Mission Basundhara 3.0

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the aegis of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Demow Co-District Administration organized a ceremonial distribution of land pattas under the Mission Basundhara 3.0 initiative at the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building auditorium in Demow on February 27. A total of 700 land pattas were distributed to government and public institutions, as well as individuals, across the 95 No. Demow Constituency. Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of the 95 No. Demow Constituency, was the chief guest and personally handed over the land pattas during the programme. Parishmita Dehingia, Assistant Commissioner of Demow Co-District; Ankan Jyoti Phukan, Demow Revenue Circle Officer; Bornali Gogoi, BDO of Demow Development Block; and several other dignitaries were also present. The programme marked a significant step in facilitating land ownership and supporting the Mission Basundhara 3.0 objectives in the constituency.

