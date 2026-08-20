Raindrops Initiative launches ‘Pakhi Project’ to build open children’s libraries in flood-hit Upper Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Raindrops Initiative, a voluntary organisation led by Guwahati-based social worker Abid Azad, has undertaken another commendable initiative in the flood-affected areas of Sivasagar and Charaideo districts by establishing open children's libraries to support the mental and intellectual development of children affected by the devastating floods.

Known for its sustained social service activities, including serving free meals to people in front of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital and conducting tree plantation and other welfare programmes across Assam, members of the Raindrops Initiative had earlier reached out to flood-hit communities in Upper Assam.

Following their initial food distribution drives in several flood-affected areas of Nazira and Charaideo, the volunteers also participated in voluntary labour programmes and distributed clothes. The organisation has now launched a new initiative aimed at helping children recover emotionally and intellectually from the impact of the floods.

Named the 'Pakhi Project,' after the popular song Pakhi by Late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, the initiative aims to establish 100 open children's libraries in at least 100 flood-affected villages across Upper Assam.

The first children's library under the project was established on August 15 at Handique Chetia village in the Santak area of Nazira co-district, one of the regions severely affected by the recent floods. Subsequently, libraries were established at Gargaon Chariali, Bakta Nemuguri Moliya Gaon, and Nazira town.

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