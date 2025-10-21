Rajabari Natya Gosthi cancels Raas Festival, organizes tribute program instead

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A press conference was held on Sunday at the Rajabari Public Temple premises under Bokakhat sub-division, organized by Rajabari Natya Gosthi. During the press meet, the group announced that the previously scheduled Ras Festival, which was to be held on November 15 and 16, had been cancelled in demand for justice for the Late artiste Zubeen Garg.

Present at the press meet were Hemanta Das (President), Ajanta Pujari (Secretary), and Apurba Barthakur (Chief Coordinator) of the group. They informed that although the Ras Festival had been organized annually since the past year, it had been suspended this time in solidarity with the ongoing demand for a fair investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death.

They said that instead, they would organize a special tribute programme on November 18, coinciding with Zubeen Garg’s birthday and close to the death anniversary of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika on November 5.

During the event, individuals who had close associations with Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg will share their memories, and selected songs of both legendary artistes will be performed. The tribute event titled ‘Geete Mate: Remembering the Icons’ will take place at the Rojabari Natya Mandir, where homage will be paid through music to both Zubeen Garg and Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

The organizers informed that in place of the cancelled Ras Festival, a free eye check-up camp for the public would be held on November 16 at Rojabari Sankardev Sishu Niketan.

