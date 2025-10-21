Demow observes Kali Puja with tradition and tribute to Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Kali Puja celebration ceelbrated in Demow and its surrounding areas on Monday. The Goddess Kali idols were brought to the pandals and Sri Sri Kali Puja was organized near Demow’s Sri Sri Sitala Maa Mandir premises for the fourth time in association with the people.

Tribute was paid to cultural icon Zubeen Garg by the puja committee members and people at the pandals and the song ‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut’ along with other songs of Zubeen Garg was played. Banana trees were placed in front of the business establishments of Demow on Monday and in the evening, earthen lamps lit. Very less bursting of firecrackers was seen in Demow on Diwali this time. Kali Puja will end on October 21.

