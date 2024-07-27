Rajani Basumatary Wins 'Director’s Vision Award-2024' at 21st Indian Film Festival in Stuttgart

KOKRAJHAR: In a significant achievement, noted actor, director and script writer Rajani Basumatary, has received “Director’s Vision Award-2024” in the recently concluded 21st Indian Film Festival held at Stuttgart in south-western Germany. The award was given by the jury for her outstanding achievements in filmmaking for the feature films. For her previous film “Jwlwi - The Seed”, she was awarded the “Special Jury Award” at the 9th edition of the Northeast Film Festival held in Mumbai. The prestigious awards of Basumatary are an inspiration to the upcoming filmmakers and directors of the Bodo film industry.

The much-anticipated film “Gorai Phakhri” (Wild Swan), the 3rd film of Rajani Basumatary, was released on June 14, 2024 in different cinema halls of Assam. This is the first Bodo film with all female artistes with a brilliant story on traumatic effects of armed struggle in the society especially among the women. A film by Janni Viswanath and Manna Films directed by Rajani Basumatary who is also the script writer, focused on how the armed struggle left social trauma especially among the innocent tribal women in remote villages. The film exposed the infliction of decade-long armed struggle on women folk who are overlooked in every space in the society. The story just puts the name of the male counterpart only in the dialogue but no face is visible at all. The story is based on women with sensible characters who played key roles to wind up the film with the re-union of minds and souls of splitting families due to various reasons.

Rajani Basumatary is a renowned filmmaker and director from Assam, known for her significant contributions to the regional and national film industry. She began her career in the arts as an actor before transitioning into writing and directing, establishing herself as a versatile talent in the industry. She has made a notable impact with her films that often focus on the culture, struggles, and stories of the people of Assam and the Northeast region of India. Her work is recognized for its authenticity, depth, and powerful storytelling. One of her most acclaimed works is the film “Jwlwi - The Seed,” which received the “Special Jury Award” at the 9th edition of the Northeast Film Festival in Mumbai. The film is praised for its poignant narrative and insightful depiction of the socio-political issues of Bodoland region. Basumatary continues to be an influential figure in the film industry, contributing to the representation and understanding of Northeast India through her compelling films under her banner, Manna Film Productions.

Also Read: Tinsukia District Administration Unveils Grand Plans for Independence Day Celebrations

Also watch: