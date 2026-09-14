Rakibul Hussain Files Fresh ECI Complaint Against Ex-Nagaon DC Over Alleged Political Bias

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain has filed another complaint with the Election Commission of India, claiming that former Nagaon Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Devasish Sharma abused his authority and made politically motivated decisions.

Hussain has previously filed numerous complaints about Sharma’s alleged controversial actions and political affiliations while serving as Nagaon Deputy Commissioner. In his most recent communication, the MP also raised concerns about several transfer orders issued during Sharma’s tenure.

Hussain has enclosed copies of orders for the immediate transfer of several Land Revenue Assistants (LRAs) assigned to the Rupahi and Kaliabor revenue circles. He has requested an independent, time-bound, high-level investigation to determine whether the transfers were made for legitimate administrative reasons or were motivated by political considerations.

In response to reports of Sharma’s resignation and speculation about his possible entry into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Hussain has urged the Election Commission to thoroughly investigate key administrative and election-related orders and decisions made during Sharma’s tenure.

The Congress MP has also requested that Sharma not be removed from government service until the investigation is completed. He also called for an investigation into the roles of other officials involved in the decisions, as well as accountability if any irregularities were discovered.

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