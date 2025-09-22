Rally in Mahuramukh in honour of Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: From Mahuramukh under Bokakhat sub-division, a massive procession was taken out towards Kamargaon, Bongao, and finally to Boratol Chariali, organized by the people of Mahuramukh.

In response to the call of conscious citizens of Mahuramukh, thousands of Zubeen Garg fans came out spontaneously and joined the rally. The atmosphere was filled with emotions as the slogans ‘Long live Zubeen Da,’ ‘Victory to Zubeen Da,’ and the song ‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut,’ echoed across the procession. The fans demanded a proper investigation into his death and also raised slogans against businessman Shyamkanu Mahanta and others.

