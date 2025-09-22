Lack of enthusiasm in BTC polls amid mourning for Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: Campaigns for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election failed to evoke the usual fervour, with the sudden demise of heartthrob and one of the greatest cultural icons of the state, Zubeen Garg, casting a shadow over the political landscape of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The polls are scheduled for Monday, but the campaign lost momentum midway. Following the news of Garg’s death, political parties across the BTR called off most of their programmes on Saturday, prematurely ending campaigning a day before the official deadline. BTC polls are typically characterised by high-pitched canvassing, colourful rallies, and cultural programmes till the last minute. This time, however, the mood remained sombre. Several political parties, which had planned roadshows and political rallies as part of their campaign, cancelled the programmes as a mark of respect to the departed singer.

Workers of every major political party admitted that the enthusiasm of workers and supporters has dipped. “There is no denying that Zubeen da’s death has dampened the spirit. People are grieving, and that has affected the campaign and voter mood,” a teacher engaged in poll duty of Hatigarh TE in Udalguri said. The younger generation usually seen excited for polling day also remained subdued. Political party leaders have refrained from sharp rhetoric from the day the news of the demise of the legendary singer became public, offered condolences, and held public condolence meets to pay deep tribute to the bereaved singer in Tangla, Khoirabari, Kalaigaon, Dimakuchi, Bhergaon, Udalguri, Mazbat , and Orang among others .

“We will exercise our franchise more out of obligation than excitement as people are reeling under sorrow after losing their favourite singer whose music connected with every class,” said a young voter Diganta Brahma of Tangla town. Observers point out that the emotional connect of Garg with the masses has translated into a subdued atmosphere across the BTR. “For the first time in many years, politics has clearly taken a backseat. The mood of the people cutting across caste, community, and religion is heavy with grief, and that has reflected on the spontaneous bandh observed even on the second day in Tangla town,” observed businessman and a political analyst Zakir Hussain of Tangla.

