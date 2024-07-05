Ramesh Chandra Barooah’s 112th birth anniversary celebrated in Dibrugarh

Dibrugrah: The 112th birth anniversary of Jana Neta Ramesh Chandra Barooah was held in Dibrugarh recently. The event was presided over by Dr Paramananda Mahanta, president of the Smriti Rakhya Samiti. The ceremonial lamp was lit by the late leader’s daughter-in-law, Indira Barooah. At the meeting, veteran sportsperson Pankaj Konwarh and noted composer and lyricist Shri Hiren Gohain were felicitated and mementos presented to them.

In his welcome address, the president spoke about Dr Ajit Baruah, who delivered the Ramesh Chandra Barooah Memorial Lecture. During the lecture, Baruah spoke about the freedom struggle in Assam at length and dwelt on the forgotten aspects of the struggle. He spoke about the highly principled and idealistic people like late Barooah, who gave the struggle direction. He also told the audience about the launch of the freedom struggle against the British even prior to 1857. As early as 1828, under the leadership of Dhananjay Buragohain, Gamadhar Konar was installed as king and the struggle started with great vigour. In 1830, Piyoli Phukan and Jiuram Dulia baruah were hanged.

The speaker also elaborated on the peasants’ uprisings of 1861 and 1894. He also emphasized that Mahatma Gandhi’s struggle was not only for political independence from the British but also for financial independence and social change. Dr Baruah ended his lecture by dwelling on nationalism and love for the motherland as precious emotions to be valued.

