ABSU Calls for National Recognition and Urgent Measures as Floods Devastate Assam

KOKRAJHAR: The monsoon of 2024 is not at ease for the inhabitants of flood prone areas and foothills of the Himalayan region.

The All-Bodo Students Union (ABSU) is aware of the fact that there are large numbers of villages across BTR and Assam that are facing the difficult situation of flood and erosion, causing many people to displace and take shelter in different relief camps.

In a statement, the president of the ABSU-Dipen Boro and general secretary Khanindra Basumatary said that Assam had been facing the problems of flood fury every year with the loss of crops, livestock, assets, and other properties. They said the incessant rains for the last 15 days in Assam and BTR the river Brahmaputra, Barak, Kapili, and many more tributaries have been flowing above the danger level, causing floods, erosions, and landslides in different parts. They have claimed the lives of 44 people till today and forced hundreds of people to take shelter in relief camps.

Observing the perennial flood problems in Assam, the ABSU urged the governments of India and Assam to declare the Assam flood a ‘National Problem’ and to take up comprehensive measures for the restoration of embankments damaged due to erosion by granting central packages, to take up all possible measures in rescue operations, and to distribute relief, rehabilitation, and compensation to the victim families.

The ABSU also demanded early warning by the respective district administration before the situation goes into worse danger during the floods. The ABSU also expressed condolences to those who have lost their lives due to the flood and appealed to the government to provide special grants to the bereaved families.

