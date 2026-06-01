Rangghar Inaugurates New Greenroom, Prepares for National Drama Festival in Barpeta

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BARPETA: The greenroom of ‘Rangghar,’ one of the leading social and cultural organisations of Barpeta, was inaugurated on Sunday, by Dipak Kumar Das, MLA of Barpeta LAC. The greenroom has been built with Rs 5 lakh from the MPLAD (Member of Parliament Local Area Development) fund of Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa. The organisation also formed a committee on Sunday to conduct a national theatre exhibition. Discussions were also held regarding the organisation of the upcoming 32nd National Drama Festival.

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