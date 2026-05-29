Assam: Dilapidated wooden bridge in Barpeta village turns into deathtrap

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: A wooden bridge in Bheraldi village, about 5 km away from Barpeta town, lies like a blot on the development claims of the government.

Even after several years, people of the villages in the area, including students, have to risk life and limb every day in crossing this dilapidated bridge, with no signs of the authorities being interested in constructing a proper structure.

Crossing the bridge on foot itself has become risky, let alone driving any vehicle over it.

The people of the area have urged the local MLA, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, and the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, to repair the bridge at the earliest.

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