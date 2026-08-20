Rangia Man Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Wife to Death Amid Marital Dispute

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Tension prevailed in and around Jayantipur village (Terekuchi) under Rangia police station in Kamrup district, when one Taqshed Ali (28 years) stabbed his wife in the neck to death. It is alleged that Taqshed Ali had an extramarital affair, resulting in fights with his wife for a long period of time. According to the neighbours, the victim, Sahida Begum, was bathing on Wednesday when her husband stabbed her to death. After being informed, Rangia police rushed to the spot and detained Taqshed Ali. He was arrested after he confessed to the crime.

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