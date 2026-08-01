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Missing Man Found Dead with Stab Injuries in Assam's Nagaon

A missing man was found dead with suspected stab injuries in Assam's Nagaon district. Police have launched an investigation to identify the accused and determine the motive.
Missing Man Found Dead with Stab Injuries in Assam's Nagaon
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Guwahati: The body of a man with suspected stab injuries was recovered from Nonoi Tea Garden under the Jalna Police Outpost in Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Zakir Hussain, a resident of Telia Chapori Toop in Rupahihat.

According to his family, Zakir left home on July 31, telling them he was going to Chapanala to collect stones for the construction of his house. However, he did not return home, prompting concern among his family members.

His body was later found under suspicious circumstances inside the tea garden by the police. Preliminary findings revealed visible injury marks, leading investigators to suspect that he was stabbed to death.

The body has been sent to Nagaon Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Police have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for the suspected murder and ascertain the motive behind the crime.

Meanwhile, the incident has left Zakir Hussain's family in deep shock, with relatives and residents demanding a thorough investigation and swift action against those involved.

Also Read: Assam Flood Death Toll Rises to 82, Affected Population Drops Below 2 Lakh

Assam
Nagaon
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