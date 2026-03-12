Rangia Youth Tanuj Samaddar Wins Global PeaceJam Fellowship, One of Only Five Awardees Worldwide

Tanuj's work in social impact began gaining recognition in 2022, when he was selected as a Global Youth Advisor to the Global Youth Advisory Council established by the Art of Health (Zimbabwe) in collaboration with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM). During that tenure, he focused on raising awareness about youth mental health, with Delhi University's North Campus as his primary area of impact.

In addition to the PeaceJam Fellowship, Tanuj is a recipient of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, the Karmaveer Chakra, and a presidential award — a record that has made him one of Assam's most recognised young social changemakers.

PeaceJam was founded as an educational outreach programme connecting Nobel Peace Prize laureates with young people around the world.