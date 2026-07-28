Rani’s fields come alive as traditional Bhui Ruwa Utsav marks paddy transplantation season

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The agrarian landscape of Greater Rani in western Guwahati, renowned for its sali paddy cultivation, has come alive with the annual paddy transplantation season as farmers have begun transplanting seedlings across the region following a brief improvement in weather.

Intermittent rainfall over the past few weeks has left vast stretches of farmland waterlogged. In some low-lying areas, runoff from the adjoining Meghalaya hills temporarily disrupted agricultural activities. However, with clearer weather over the last few days, farmers have resumed full-scale transplantation of paddy seedlings.

In comparatively higher areas, cultivation had already begun towards the end of the Assamese month of Ahaar and the beginning of Saon, with farmers using power tillers, tractors, and other modern farm machinery. The lush green paddy fields of Rani and neighbouring parts of western Guwahati are now bustling with transplanting activities.

Local farmer and agriculture enthusiast Baleswar Rongpi of Deusatal said that mechanisation has significantly transformed farming in the region. The widespread use of power tillers and tractors has encouraged many educated youths to take up agriculture.

Meanwhile, the traditional Bhui Ruwa Utsav (Paddy Transplantation Festival) was celebrated at Andherijuli on the outskirts of Rani under the initiative of Baleswar Rongpi.

Also Read: Shift in Assam’s paddy production pattern; Sali now dominates