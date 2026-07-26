Shift in Assam’s paddy production pattern; Sali now dominates

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam produced 4,15,22,709 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy during the five agricultural years from 2020-21 to 2024-25, with Sali (winter) paddy continuing to dominate the state's rice production, according to official data.

The figures highlight a significant shift in Assam's paddy cultivation pattern. While Sali paddy has remained the backbone of the state's agriculture and Boro (summer) rice has registered steady growth, Ahu (autumn) paddy production has witnessed a sharp and sustained decline.

The state's total paddy production stood at 81,21,011 MT in 2020-21, before dropping to a five-year low of 68,26,378 MT in 2021-22. Production rebounded strongly in 2022-23, reaching a record 93,90,939 MT, and remained above 8.5 million MT in the following two years, with 86,07,727 MT in 2023-24 and 85,76,654 MT in 2024-25.

Sali paddy continued to account for the largest share of Assam's rice production throughout the period. Sali paddy production was 60,93,153 MT in 2020-21, declined to 51,84,217 MT in 2021-22, surged to a record 73,93,562 MT in 2022-23 and dropped to 66,10,709 MT in 2023-24, before stabilising at 66,14,319 MT in 2024-25, reaffirming its position as the state's principal paddy crop.

However, Boro paddy recorded consistent year-on-year growth over the five-year period. Boro paddy production was 17,14,545 MT in 2020-21; 13,50,621 MT in 2021-22; 17,90,928 MT in 2022-23; 18,62,680 MT in 2023-24; and 18,66,456 MT in 2024-25, reflecting an overall rise. The growth is attributed to the adoption of higher-yielding crop varieties, making Boro an increasingly important contributor to Assam's foodgrain production.

In contrast, Ahu paddy production witnessed a steep decline over the five years under consideration. Output fell from 3,13,313 MT in 2020-21 to just 95,879 MT in 2024-25, a reduction of nearly 70 per cent over five years. In between, Ahu paddy production was 2,91,540 MT in 2021-22, 2,06,449 MT in 2022-23, and 1,34,338 MT in 2023-24. The decline indicates a shift by farmers towards more productive Boro cultivation, along with changing weather conditions that affect autumn paddy cultivation.

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