Rare Asian Golden Cat Documented for the First Time in Manipur's Ukhrul

In a historic milestone for biodiversity conservation, the elusive Asian golden cat (Catopuma temminckii) has been officially documented for the first time in Manipur.

The rare, medium-sized wild feline was captured via a camera trap installed in the high-altitude forest landscape of Shirui village in the Ukhrul district. This groundbreaking discovery was verified and documented by the local conservation group ENFOGAL (Environmental Force at Grass Root Level).

Characterised by its secretive behaviour and polymorphic coat variations, the Asian golden cat is currently classified as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List. It faces compounding regional threats from severe habitat fragmentation and illegal poaching across South and Southeast Asia.

Highlighting the ecological importance of the pristine Shirui Hills, ENFOGAL stated in an official release: "The discovery underscores the importance of sustained wildlife monitoring and forest conservation in the Shirui Hills. Further surveys may help establish a clearer understanding of the species' distribution and habitat use in Manipur."