Rare ‘Channa barca’ fish allegedly trafficked from Northeast to Kolkata

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Serious allegations have emerged regarding the alleged illegal capture and trafficking of Channa barca, locally known as Cheng fish, a rare species found in aquatic ecosystems of the Brahmaputra Valley.

The alleged operation is reportedly linked to a network based in Tinsukia district that is said to be sourcing the fish from different parts of Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

Channa barca is a protected species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and its capture, possession and trade are subject to legal restrictions.

It is alleged that, following the suspension or non-availability of certain certificates or permissions associated with the fish trade, individuals involved in the network have sought alternative means to continue the business. Sources said that the fish are allegedly being collected from water bodies in various districts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and subsequently transported to Kolkata, reportedly using air services.

"From Kolkata, the specimens are alleged to be routed through suppliers to overseas markets, including the international ornamental and luxury aquarium trade, where rare specimens may fetch substantial prices," sources added. It is alleged that two persons from Tinsukia district have been illegally smuggling the Channa barca. The allegations have raised concern among environmentalists, nature enthusiasts, and sections of civil society, who fear that unregulated collection of the species could place additional pressure on the region's aquatic biodiversity. Concerned citizens have called for a detailed investigation into the alleged network, including the sourcing of the fish, their transportation from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, and the reported use of air cargo and other logistics facilities.

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