Rare Malayan bamboo bat documented in Assam for first time, boosting state’s bat diversity

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Researchers from Bhattadev University have made a significant contribution to wildlife research by documenting the first scientifically confirmed record of the rare Malayan bamboo bat (Tylonycteris malayana) in Assam, expanding the state's known bat diversity.

The discovery was made during a study on the taxonomy, distribution, and habitat ecology of bats conducted by Dr Akshay Kumar Haloi, Associate Professor and PhD supervisor in the Department of Zoology, along with his PhD scholar Jugal Kishore Talukdar. The rare bat was recorded in the Siluk area of Goalpara district, providing the first authenticated evidence of the species' presence in Assam.

Although sightings of the Malayan bamboo bat had earlier been reported from neighbouring Meghalaya, no verified scientific record of its occurrence in Assam existed until this study. The finding increases the number of bat species documented in the state from 39 to 40, reflecting Assam's rich biodiversity and the importance of continued wildlife surveys.

Known locally as Sunga Baduli, the Malayan bamboo bat is a small species adapted to life inside bamboo stems. Its flattened skull and specialised adhesive pads on its thumbs and feet enable it to cling to and move through the smooth inner surfaces of bamboo cavities, where it roosts.

The identity of the species was independently verified by experts from the Zoological Survey of India, North Eastern Regional Centre (ZSI-NERC), Shillong, and ProGenome Lab, Mumbai, confirming the authenticity of the discovery.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr Akshay Kumar Haloi said that the discovery is an important addition to Assam's faunal records and demonstrates the value of systematic biodiversity research.

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