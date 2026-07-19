Rare pangolin rescued in Loharghat forest raid; one suspect arrested in Kamrup district

A CORRESPONDENT

MIRZA: Acting on instructions of Loharghat Range Officer Ratul Pathak, a team of the forest department conducted a special operation on Friday evening and rescued a rare pangolin from Balapara under the Loharghat Forest Range in the Kamrup district. One person, identified as Suren Rabha, was apprehended during the operation.

According to forest officials, the raid was carried out at around 7.30 pm following specific information regarding the alleged illegal possession of the protected wild animal.

During the operation, the team recovered the pangolin and took the accused into custody for further legal proceedings. The rescued pangolin has been placed under the care of the forest department. Officials said necessary procedures, including a veterinary examination and subsequent release into its natural habitat, would be undertaken in accordance with wildlife conservation protocols, subject to its health condition.

Pangolins are among the world’s most endangered and strictly protected mammals. They are listed under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, which provides the highest level of legal protection in India. The species is also protected under international conservation agreements due to the growing threat posed by illegal wildlife trafficking.

Further investigation into the case is underway to ascertain whether the accused was linked to a wider wildlife trafficking network, officials added.

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