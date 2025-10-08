Rare Salazar Pit Viper rescued in Numaligarh and released into Deopahar forest

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A rare species of Salazar Pit Viper snake was rescued at Lalonghat in Numaligarh. The snake was rescued on Monday from National Highway 39 near Lalonghat by Prasannadeep Bordoloi, who is well-known in Marangi as a ‘snake friend.’ Later, the rescued snake was released into the Deopahar reserved forest.

The experts first identified this species in Arunachal Pradesh in 2019. Subsequently, on July 8, 2024, another Salazar Pit Viper was sighted at Kaziranga National Park. Similarly, on July 23 of the same year, a young man named Papul Saikia rescued one such snake from Kuruabahi.

The scientific name of this snake is Trimeresurus Salazar, and it was named after Salazar Slytherin, a character from the famous Harry Potter series. It is a venomous species.

