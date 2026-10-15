Rare Spectacle Monkeys Sighted in Tripura’s Trishna Wildlife Sanctuary

In a major boost for regional conservation, a rare sighting of the endangered Phayre’s Leaf Monkey, popularly known as the Spectacle Monkey, has been captured on camera at the Trishna Wildlife Sanctuary in South Tripura. The stunning photograph captures a black-coloured male and a grey-coloured female resting closely together within their natural, undisturbed arboreal habitat.

Scientifically classified as Trachypithecus phayrei, this unique primate is easily recognized by the distinct, pale white markings around its eyes that resemble spectacles. While the species maintains a known stronghold at the Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary, documented sightings of these monkeys anywhere else across Tripura remain exceedingly rare.

Wildlife experts note that the presence of a breeding pair in Trishna underscores the sanctuary’s rich, intact biodiversity. However, the species faces an uphill battle for survival due to rampant habitat destruction, severe forest degradation, and the fragmentation of natural canopies.

Conservationists emphasize that scaling up active wildlife monitoring and stringently protecting vital forest corridors are crucial next steps. These measures are vital to mapping their distribution and ensuring long-term conservation support for Tripura's state animal.