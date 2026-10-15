Tiger Sighting Triggers Alert in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley

Guwahati: Fresh concerns over human-wildlife conflict have emerged in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley after a full-grown Royal Bengal tiger was spotted at Tiwarigaon under Roing Police Station today. The sighting has revived memories of a fatal tiger attack in February, when an Arunachal Pradesh Police head constable was mauled to death.

Confirming the latest sighting, Divisional Forest Officer Mito Rumi said a Forest Department team had been deployed. The department has also issued an advisory urging residents, tourists and commuters to exercise extreme caution.

Two-wheeler movement has been prohibited along the Roing–Anini road between 19 to 23 kilometres. People have been advised to avoid travelling during early mornings, evenings and nights, and refrain from stopping, sightseeing or picnicking in the affected area.

Motorists have been urged to keep their windows closed and avoid stepping out of their vehicles. Trekking and entering nearby forests have also been discouraged.

The February 2–3 attack claimed the life of Head Constable Chikseng Manpung, whose body and abandoned motorcycle were recovered the following morning. The department has urged residents to report further tiger sightings immediately.