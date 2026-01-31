Rashtriya Kritagyata Evam Jagrookta Abhiyan observed in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The Rashtriya Kritagyata Evam Jagrookta Abhiyan was observed across various educational institutions in Morigaon district as part of an outreach initiative aimed at fostering gratitude and awareness towards the Indian Armed Forces.

The programme was organized by the Zilla Sainik Welfare Office, Nagaon, in collaboration with the State Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, Guwahati, under a special initiative of the Governor of Assam. The awareness campaign was conducted at Gopal Krishna Tea Garden Model High School, Charaibahi HS School, PM Shri Garmari Anchalik High School and Baghara Higher Secondary School on January 21, 22, 28, and 29 respectively.

The events were addressed by ex-servicemen and resource persons including SK Senapati, Honorary Captain Hemanto Dewri, and Gopinath Bordoloi. Diltu Gogoi, representative of the Zilla Sainik Welfare Office, Nagaon, coordinated all four programmes.

During the interactions, the speakers highlighted the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the nation and paid tribute to the supreme sacrifices made by the personnel of the Indian Armed Forces in safeguarding the country’s integrity and sovereignty. They spoke about the challenges faced by soldiers while serving in difficult terrains and extreme weather conditions, often staying away from their families for prolonged periods.

The students were urged to imbibe the spirit of ‘Nation before Self’ and to cultivate values of discipline, service, and patriotism, contributing towards a stronger and more prosperous India in the future. A large number of students, along with the heads of the respective institutions, actively participated in the programmes.

Also Read: Congress submits memorandum alleging SR exercise irregularities in Morigaon