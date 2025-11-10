Rashtriya Raksha University hosts 2nd police technology summit in Pasighat

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) hosted the 2nd Police Technology Summit (PTS) 2025 in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, on Saturday, bringing together law enforcement leadership, policymakers, innovators, and researchers to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge technologies in policing and internal security.

Organized by RRU under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and supported by the AIC-RRU Incubation Foundation (AIM, NITI Aayog), the summit served as a crucial platform for exploring technological innovation across SMART Policing initiatives, AI-driven policing, Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT), advanced drone and anti-drone systems, predictive policing, cybercrime mitigation, digital investigations, and comprehensive police modernization.

The event drew extensive participation from State Police Services of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Sikkim, alongside representatives from Central Armed Police Forces including Assam Rifles, SSB, NSG, BSF, and NDRF, as well as officials from NEPA, CFSL, NCB, NIA, CBI, and RPF. Arunachal Pradesh MP Tapir Gao and Tapi Darang, MLA of Pasighat-East constituency, attended the event alongside the Inspector General of CRPF.

Addressing the gathering, Darang emphasised ‘strengthening policing infrastructure, promoting innovation at the grassroots level, and improving safety frameworks for communities across the region,’ setting a purposeful tone for the summit.

A highlight of the event was the technology exhibition featuring 22 participants showcasing innovations specifically designed for law enforcement effectiveness. The showcase displayed significant advancements across multiple domains including design engineering, DeepTech research, geo-sensing, quantum research, and IoT-driven safety technologies, demonstrating India’s leadership in precision-driven hazard detection and real-time situational awareness.

Artificial Intelligence featured prominently, with full-stack agentic AI platforms, vision AI systems, facial recognition technologies, and multimodal surveillance platforms illustrating how intelligent automation is reshaping investigative processes. DefenceTech innovations including drone technologies, AR and VR-based simulation systems showcased India’s focus on indigenous high-impact solutions for mission readiness and tactical training. Cybersecurity and digital forensics formed another critical segment, with exhibitors demonstrating capabilities in digital fraud analytics, cryptocurrency tracing, and advanced cyber forensic investigation.

The showcase also featured life-saving medical devices, health-tech systems, and EduTech platforms, reflecting an integrated approach to community health, safety, and education.

