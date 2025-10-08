Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sivasagar Nagar Samity observes centenary celebration

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)’s Sivasagar Nagar Samity observed the organization’s centenary celebration with a daylong programme at Sivasagar Boarding Field on Monday. The programme started with dhwajuttulan (flag-hoisting) by the chief guest of the meeting, Satyendra Neog, a veteran sportsperson of Dikhowmukh.

In his speech, he spoke briefly on the missionary zeal of the organization in building the nation. Later, Ullash Kulkarni, national executive member of the RSS, addressed the gathering as the invited speaker. He spoke on the 100-year journey of the sangh, now spread across 42 countries worldwide, wherever there is a sizable Hindu Diaspora, since its founding in Nagpur by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925. Dr Hedgewar founded the RSS on the day of Vijaya Dashami for the regeneration of Hindu society, drawing inspiration from the thoughts of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Sri Aurobindo, and others.

Kulkarni also said that during the 2nd Sarsanghachalak Madhav Sadashivrao Galwalkar’s leadership, the RSS firmly entrenched itself into the Hindu society, and developed the concept of Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat or a Hindu Rashtra. Kulkarni said that the RSS’s mission would continue as it completed a century of its existence with the philosophy of Sanatan Dharma, ‘Sarbe Sukhina Santu, Sarbe Santu Niramoya.’

Also Read: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Nearing 100 Years Of Its Inception

Also Watch: