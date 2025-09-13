Koch-Rajbongshi community burns CM’s effigy at Dikhowmukh

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Hundreds of people of the Koch-Rajbongshi community burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at Dikhowmukh Bharalua Tini Ali on Thursday evening on the outskirts of Gaurisagar over police atrocities on men and women of the community at Golokganj, Dhubri district. On this occasion, a protest meeting was held on Thursday at Dikhowmukh.

In the meeting Satyajit Saikia, Founder Secretary, All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRASU) Sivasagar district committee said that the BJP government’s policy of deprivation of the community would not be accepted and that Home Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP government must be held accountable for every beating given to innocent men and women of their community in Golokganj. He said, “We are each Koch-Rajbongshi first, then Assamese, and Indian. Only then will our identity be BJP, Congress, AGP, Raijor Dal, etc.”

